Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:33 PM
BNP explains human rights situation to UN delegation

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A BNP delegation on Wednesday met Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, at a city hotel and discussed the country's human rights situation.
The four-member BNP delegation, led by the party's human rights affairs secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad, had around an hour-long meeting starting at 1:30pm with Mungoven at Hotel Intercontinental. The other members of the delegation are Shyama Obaid, Tabith Awal and Barrister Abrar Ilias.
Taking to reporters after the meeting, Asad said they talked about the human rights situation in Bangladesh at the meeting.
"We have explained the human rights situation in Bangladesh and talked about different incidents of human rights violation that were reported in the media," he said.
Asked whether Mungoven made any comment about the human right situation in Bangladesh, he said, "He heard our speeches, but didn't give any feedback. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights may talk about it during her press conference today (Wednesday)."
Shyama Obaid said they talked about the overall human rights situation of the country.
"We met Mungoven and gave our observations about the human rights condition. As UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet did not meet any politician in Bangladesh, we met her team member Mungoven," he said.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in Dhaka on August 14 on a four-day visit as Bangladesh looks forward to having a "constructive dialogue" with her for the promotion and protection of human rights.     -UNB


