Industry-academia collaboration must to meet challenges of RMG: BGMEA Acting Chief

Acting President of BGMEA Shahidullah Azim said industry-academia collaboration is an imperative to meet the future challenges of the RMG industry, especially in the context of fast fashion and disruptive technologies.

Partnerships between the industry and academia would be instrumental in research and knowledge while generating a qualified and competent workforce for the apparel industry, he said.

He made the remarks while addressing a session titled "Towards a Meaningful Industry-Academia Partnership: A Talk on RMG sector's impact on Bangladesh's Rapid Growth and Future Prospects" organized by the Department of Marketing and International Business of North South University (NSU) on its campus on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Dean, School of Business and Economics, Prof ABM Rashedul Hassan, Treasurer, Dr Mohammad Tayeenul Hoque, Chairman, Department of Marketing and International Business, Ishrat Jahan Synthia, Senior Lecturer, Department of Marketing and International Business, faculty members and students of North South University attended the session.

In his address as keynote speaker, Shahidullah Azim said business dynamics are changing rapidly in the fashion industry where the use of technologies is increasing to meet the changing demand of consumers for diversified fashionable products.

"The industry - academia linkage is important because our growth depends on our ability to move to diversified products which requires complex skills. The job market has to be ready with required skills to meet contemporary production techniques, product sophistication and fashion trend," he said.

He also said BGMEA is setting up a Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH with the aim to improve skills and connecting a bridge between the industry and updated technologies that are being used across the globe.

"From BGMEA we have also taken several initiatives and one such initiative is the internship programme which will start soon. We would love to collaborate with NSU to involve young talents and let them to calibrate their capabilities with the need and pace of the industry," the Acting BGMEA President said.

