Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Industry-academia collaboration must to meet challenges of RMG: BGMEA Acting Chief

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Business Correspondent 

Acting President of BGMEA Shahidullah Azim said industry-academia collaboration is an imperative to meet the future challenges of the RMG industry, especially in the context of fast fashion and disruptive technologies.  
Partnerships between the industry and academia would be instrumental in research and knowledge while generating a qualified and competent workforce for the apparel industry, he said.
He made the remarks while addressing a session titled "Towards a Meaningful Industry-Academia Partnership: A Talk on RMG sector's impact on Bangladesh's Rapid Growth and Future Prospects" organized by the Department of Marketing and International Business of North South University (NSU) on its campus on Wednesday.
Prof Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Dean, School of Business and Economics, Prof ABM Rashedul Hassan, Treasurer, Dr Mohammad Tayeenul Hoque, Chairman, Department of Marketing and International Business, Ishrat Jahan Synthia, Senior Lecturer, Department of Marketing and International Business, faculty members and students of North South University attended the session.
In his address as keynote speaker, Shahidullah Azim said business dynamics are changing rapidly in the fashion industry where the use of technologies is increasing to meet the changing demand of consumers for diversified fashionable products.
"The industry - academia linkage is important because our growth depends on our ability to move to diversified products which requires complex skills. The job market has to be ready with required skills to meet contemporary production techniques, product sophistication and fashion trend," he said.
He also said BGMEA is setting up a Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH with the aim to improve skills and connecting a bridge between the industry and updated technologies that are being used across the globe.
"From BGMEA we have also taken several initiatives and one such initiative is the internship programme which will start soon. We would love to collaborate with NSU to involve young talents and let them to calibrate their capabilities with the need and pace of the industry," the Acting BGMEA President said.
He also answered different queries of NSU students regarding the RMG industry, global business landscape, trends and career prospects in the sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change poses threat to food security in South Asia: Research
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
10 DU students, driver hurt as bus tyre punctures
Dengue cases keep rising
One probe body finds gateman, microbus driver responsible
BNP explains human rights situation to UN delegation
Industry-academia collaboration must to meet challenges of RMG: BGMEA Acting Chief
Noise pollution control a govt priority, Environ Minister


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft