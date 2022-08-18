Noise pollution control a govt priority, Environ Minister



He said, to make it successful, we have to refrain from creating unnecessary noise in all areas. In addition to being aware of this, we should make others aware also. Initiatives have been taken to include the subject in the curriculum to make children sound-aware from childhood. It will be possible to control the noise pollution of the country if we get the cooperation of all concerned along with the government's initiative to prevent noise pollution.

The Environment Minister said these while addressing as the chief guest the workshop titled 'Role of Stakeholders in Noise Pollution Control' organized by the Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control at the Department of Environment on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Member of Parliament and former Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Pran Gopal Dutta spoke as special guests in the workshop held under the chairmanship of Dr Abdul Hamid, Director General of the Department of Environment.

The Environment Minister said that the Department of Environment is implementing an "Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control" to control noise pollution. Under this project, various professionals including students, transport drivers/labourers, factory and construction workers, journalists, businessmen, imams, teachers, representatives of non-governmental organizations are being trained to play an active role in these activities. Awareness programmes are being implemented on television, radio, print media. Mobile Courts are being conducted for proper enforcement of the law. The government will work together with different agencies including Department of Environment, Bangladesh Police, City Corporations, BRTA to make the declared silent areas free from noise pollution. Through this project, noise pollution regulations will be updated. In this regard, the work will be done according to the advice of the country's experts.

Director General of Islamic Foundation Md Mushfiqur Rahman, President of National Press Club Farida Yasmin, Executive Director of Bela Syeda Rizwana Hasan, President and Senior Advocate of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh Monzil Morshed, Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Head of News of Citizen Television Deep Azad, Dhaka Medical College Hospital Associate Professor (ENT) Dr Husnay Qamar Osmani and Project Director Syeda Masuma Khanam spoke at the workshop.

In the workshop, health experts, lawyers, university teachers, Islamic Foundation, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, BRTA, City Corporation, representatives of government and private departments, print and electronic media expressed their views on what to do to control noise pollution.











