Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India’s Home Ministry denies move to provide flats to Rohingyas

Published : Thursday, 18 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, AUG 17: India's Home Ministry on Wednesday denied Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet that Rohingya refugees would be allotted apartments and provided police protection
"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs [MHA] has not given any directions to provide EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.''
The clarification from the Home ministry came within hours of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Puri tweeting, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge." He tweeted, " A landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkar Wala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection."
Puri, formerly a diplomat tweeted, "Those who made a career spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed."
The Home Ministry clarified that it had only directed the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) to ensure that Rohingya the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar as MHA has already taken up the matter of deportation of illegal foreigners with the concerned country .







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change poses threat to food security in South Asia: Research
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
10 DU students, driver hurt as bus tyre punctures
Dengue cases keep rising
One probe body finds gateman, microbus driver responsible
BNP explains human rights situation to UN delegation
Industry-academia collaboration must to meet challenges of RMG: BGMEA Acting Chief
Noise pollution control a govt priority, Environ Minister


Latest News
Child drowns in Pirojpur
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
Matuail factory fire extinguished
Teacher couple found dead in private car
Biman launches Dhaka-Guangzhou flights
Teenage boy stabbed to death in city's Shahjahanpur
Oil prices ease as Russia output increases
Dhaka's air quality remains 'unhealthy'
Bangladesh panel begins discussion to buy Russian fuel oil
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Rohingyas in India to get flats, security
China inducing rainfall to combat severe drought
Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
IIUC students get WAMY scholarships
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
Biden signs major climate change, health care law
A crow with a parched throat quenches its thirst by drinking
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
BNP blames 'corruption' for soaring prices of essentials
Chappell ends 45-year commentary career
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft