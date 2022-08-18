India’s Home Ministry denies move to provide flats to Rohingyas

NEW DELHI, AUG 17: India's Home Ministry on Wednesday denied Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet that Rohingya refugees would be allotted apartments and provided police protection

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs [MHA] has not given any directions to provide EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.''

The clarification from the Home ministry came within hours of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Puri tweeting, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge." He tweeted, " A landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkar Wala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection."

Puri, formerly a diplomat tweeted, "Those who made a career spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed."

The Home Ministry clarified that it had only directed the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) to ensure that Rohingya the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar as MHA has already taken up the matter of deportation of illegal foreigners with the concerned country .











