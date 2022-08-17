Video
BD-Swiss agree to swap information to avoid misunderstanding: FS

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh and Switzerland are in touch to develop a mechanism for exchange of information to avoid any 'misunderstanding' and 'confusion' between the two sides.
The decision to develop such a mechanism came amid confusions over deposits of Bangladeshi money in the Swiss banks and whether Bangladesh has sought information from the Swiss authorities or not.
 "The government wants to make sure that there is no illicit transfer of funds," the Foreign Secretary said while replying to a question, he said the mechanism is primarily for the      exchange of information.
The Swiss envoy at the DCAB Talk last week said any estimate on deposits of Bangladeshi money in the Swiss banks is "purely speculative" and no conclusion can be drawn on the basis of reports.
"Switzerland is not a safe haven for corrupt money," she said adding "When it comes to the Bangladeshi money deposited in the Swiss banks - the deposits meant by individuals ...represent only one aspect of various sources of public and private funds."
In reply, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh sought information on the deposits of Bangladeshi money in the Swiss banks but the Swiss side did not respond to the query.
Momen said this after his conversation on the issue with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin recently.
The Foreign Minister said he advised the Governor and the Finance Ministry to come up with the statements as confusion arose following some media reports quoting Switzerland Ambassador Nathalie Chuard.
Momen said it is not true that Bangladesh did not seek information from Switzerland.
The Foreign Secretary said they will sit with the relevant stakeholders to end any misunderstanding because neither side might have full information on the deposits of illegal money in Swiss banks.



