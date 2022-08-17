Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Series Bomb Blasts In 2005

17th anniv of Aug '17 series blasts today

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

The nation is set to recall today the countrywide simultaneous bomb attacks carried out by the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) on August 17, 2005.
Two persons were killed and over 50 people wounded as the outfit carried out the bomb attacks at about 500 points in all districts except Munshiganj on August 17 in 2005.
Different socio-cultural organizations and political parties will observe the 17th anniversary of the
serial blasts in a befitting manner with a renewed call to stamp out militancy from the country.
Police said 159 cases were lodged in different parts of the country over the blasts.
Trial in 94 cases has already been completed in which 334 people were sentenced with different jail terms while trial in 55 cases against 386 JMB operatives were under trial, the sources said.
A total of 349 accused in the serial blasts were acquitted of the charges, it added.
Twenty-seven accused in the serial blasts were handed down with death penalty and eight of them were hanged.
Of the 159 cases, 18 were filed in Dhaka city, eight in Chattogram Metropolitan Police, four in Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, three in Khulna Metropolitan Police, 12 in Barisal Metropolitan Police, 10 in Sylhet Metropolitan Police, 23 in Dhaka Range, 11 in Chattogram Range, 7 in Rajshahi Range, 23 in Khulna Range, 7 in Barisal Range, 16 in Sylhet Range, 8 in Rangpur Range, 6 in Mymensingh Range and three in Railway Police Range.
The JMB had shown their existence to the nation by carrying out the series blasts on August 17, 2005. But their organizational activities suffered a huge setback with the execution of death sentences of JMB's top six leaders in 2007.
The six leaders -- Shaikh Abdur Rahman, his second-in-command Siddiqul Islam Bangla Bhai, military commander Ataur Rahman Sunny, think-tank Abdul Awal, Khaled Saifullah and Salahuddin -- were hanged on March 30 in 2007 in the case for the killing of two judges in Jhalokathi district.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Swiss agree to swap information to avoid misunderstanding: FS
17th anniv of Aug '17 series blasts today
41 cases under trial 17 years on
Barguna police official transferred
1.7cr women suffer from malnutrition in country
PM asks to find out people responsible for 5 deaths at Uttara
BD to get duty-free access to UK market for 98pc of exports
Aortic valve replaced without open heart surgery at BSMMU


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft