Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:38 AM
Barguna police official transferred

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Aug, 16: Additional Police Super has been transferred to Barishal following his baton charge on Chhatra League leaders and workers in front of ruling Awami League lawmaker at a National Mourning Day
programme in Barguna on Monday (August 15).
Maharram Ali, Additional Police Super of Barguna, has been transferred and attached to the Barishal Range of DIG office, said Range DIG SM Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday. He said, "The decision has been taken after observing the overall situation into consideration."
"Barguna incident has come under widespread criticism. We'll investigate the role of the police and what happened at the spot."
One of the rival groups of Barguna Chhatra League praised the role of police, while another group criticised. Police will investigate everything staying impartial on its position, he said.
Barguna District Chhatra League's conference was held at Sirajuddin Town Hall Auditorium on July 17 last after long eight years. After a week, central Chhatra League president and General Secretary gave approval of new committee of the District Chhatra League.


