1.7cr women suffer from malnutrition in country

Earlier, the weight of women of this age was seen much lower than the height and in the span of 10 years, the prevalence of malnutrition has increased significantly.

A portion of them are malnourished, their weight is less than required and the other group is obese, that is , they weigh more than necessary.

This information was given in an event titled 'Understanding Under-Nutrition of Women in Bangladesh' jointly organised by the icddr'b, US donor agency USAID and Data for Impact on Tuesday.

Mohiuddin Hawladar, Researcher of International Fertility Research Centre, Bangladesh presented the keynote on the occasion.

He said that the number of married women aged 15 to 49 in the country is 3 crore 80 lakh.

Among them, 5 million women are underweight, meaning they are malnourished. On the other hand, 1 crore 2 million women are overweight who are obese which is also due to malnourished.

This means that 45 per cent of women in that age group are malnourished.

Analysing demographic, health and nutrition data from 2007 to 2017, researchers say underweight malnutrition among married women in Bangladesh has decreased significantly.

In 2007 it was 30 per cent which has decreased to 12 per cent in 2017-18 on the other hand, in 2007, 12 per cent of women in that age group were obese.

It increased to 32 per cent in 2017-18, that is the overall nutritional situation has deteriorated to some extent in the span of 10 years.

The research paper also suggests that some issues have been prioritised at the policy level for example malnourished, less weight but from now the issue of women's obesity should also be included too as such issue is becoming evident day by day.

According to the study, the combined overweight and obesity rate among slum dwellers in the capital is 39.2 per cent for women and 18.9 per cent for men.

In comparison, World Health Organization (WHO) data says the national average overweight and obesity rate in Bangladesh is 24.2 per cent for women and 16.4 per cent for men.











