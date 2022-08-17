Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

1.7cr women suffer from malnutrition in country

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

People have to wait in a long queue to get a token at the city's Mugda Medical College Hospital for a visit to a doctor which creates immense sufferings to the patients. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People have to wait in a long queue to get a token at the city's Mugda Medical College Hospital for a visit to a doctor which creates immense sufferings to the patients. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The nutritional situation of women in the country is not improving as 1 crore 7 lakh women aged 15 to 49 are malnourished.
Earlier, the weight of women of this age was seen much lower than the height and in the span of 10 years, the prevalence of malnutrition has increased significantly.
A portion of them are malnourished, their weight is less than required and the other group is obese, that is , they weigh more than necessary.
This information was given in an event titled 'Understanding Under-Nutrition of Women in Bangladesh' jointly organised by the icddr'b, US donor agency USAID and Data     for Impact on Tuesday.
Mohiuddin Hawladar, Researcher of International Fertility Research Centre, Bangladesh presented the keynote on the occasion.
He said that the number of married women aged 15 to 49 in the country is 3 crore 80 lakh.
Among them, 5 million women are underweight, meaning they are malnourished. On the other hand, 1 crore 2 million women are overweight who are obese which is also due to malnourished.
This means that 45 per cent of women in that age group are malnourished.
Analysing demographic, health and nutrition data from 2007 to 2017, researchers say underweight malnutrition among married women in Bangladesh has decreased significantly.
In 2007 it was 30 per cent which has decreased to 12 per cent in 2017-18 on the other hand, in 2007, 12 per cent of women in that age group were obese.
It increased to 32 per cent in 2017-18, that is the overall nutritional situation has deteriorated to some extent in the span of 10 years.
The research paper also suggests that some issues have been prioritised at the policy level for example malnourished, less weight but from now the issue of women's obesity should also be included too as such issue is becoming evident day by day.
According to the study, the combined overweight and obesity rate among slum dwellers in the capital is 39.2 per cent for women and 18.9 per cent for men.
In comparison, World Health Organization (WHO) data says the national average overweight and obesity rate in Bangladesh is 24.2 per cent for women and 16.4 per cent for men.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Swiss agree to swap information to avoid misunderstanding: FS
17th anniv of Aug '17 series blasts today
41 cases under trial 17 years on
Barguna police official transferred
1.7cr women suffer from malnutrition in country
PM asks to find out people responsible for 5 deaths at Uttara
BD to get duty-free access to UK market for 98pc of exports
Aortic valve replaced without open heart surgery at BSMMU


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft