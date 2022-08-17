PM asks to find out people responsible for 5 deaths at Uttara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the authorities to take necessary action against those who are responsible for the death of five people at Uttara on Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project's girder tragedy.

The instruction was given in the meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held on Tuesday in the NEC Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka.

Earlier, Road Transport and Highway Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri briefed the Prime Minister about the primary report the probe body formed by the Ministry submitted to them.

While briefing media at the NEC Bhaban after the ECNEC meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters that not only the companies - the China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd (CGGC) and the Jiangsu

Provincial Transportation and Group Co Ltd (JTEG) working in the BRT project, the Prime Minister has asked to take actions against all companies showing negligence in implementing the projects across the country would be taken to account and would be brought under actions after necessary investigation.

"The Prime Minister has shown her resentment and shock over the accident. It's not acceptable. She said the project authorities including the project director and contractors should work properly ensuring all safety measures. How can they continue work without ensuring safety, the Prime Minister asked to investigate the matter and take necessary measures. Actions would be taken against the Project Director and contractors," he added.

Meanwhile, the probe body formed by the Road Transport and Highways Division with Additional Secretary Nilima Akhter has found negligence of a Chinese contractor behind Monday's girder fall in Uttara that left five people dead.

While briefing media at Road Transport and Highway Division office, Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri told the six-member probe committee has submitted its preliminary report to the government on Tuesday where the body found the contractor and project officials negligence responsible for the tragedy.

He said August 15 was a holiday. They were not permitted to work on the holidays. But, they continued working on the holiday without taking any safety measures. Highest punitive measures would be taken against the construction company found responsible for the accident and deaths.

In accordance with the agreement, they will submit a complete work plan for the day for working. The police need to be informed of the number of workers and measures taken for their safety. But, they hadn't submitted the plan for working on Monday. There is no scope of working in such a situation, he added.

Regarding punishment, the Secretary said, "I will write to the authorities to take measures today. According to the agreement, there work will be terminated and they will be penalized for the accident. But, it's a big accident. They cannot be spared with only penalty. They must be punished and blacklisted. They will not be allowed for any works further. Same time, there licences can also be cancelled."

Is there any fault or responsibility of the ministry? In response to a query, he said, "If anyone found responsible, punitive measures would be taken. Previously, punitive measures were taken against the responsible persons in several cases. After investigation, the actions will be taken. Nobody can be spared from the responsibilities."

The responsible persons, especially the supervisors deputed by the Ministry will be served show-cause notices within a day or two. Same time, the Australian consulting firm was also asked to find out the reasons and explain how they could continue working without safety measures, he informed.

Five members of a family, including two children, were crushed to death after a girder of the BRT project in Uttara fell from a crane on their car. A newlywed couple was also travelling with them, fortunately escaped death. But, father of the groom Hridoy who was driving the car died on the spot.

After the incident, the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry formed the committee to investigate the tragedy. Road Transport and Highways Division Additional Secretary Nilima Akhter was made head of the committee.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed in connection with the incident.















