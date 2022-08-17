Aortic valve replaced without open heart surgery at BSMMU

For the first time, without surgery aortic valve replacement has been successfully performed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Experts see this treatment as a new milestone in the continuous success of interventional cardiology.

On Tuesday Interven-tional cardiologist Prof Dr SM Mustafa Zaman confirms the matter who replaced the aortic valve (TAVI).

A team of doctors of Department of Cardiology of BSMMU led by Prof SM Mustafa Zaman successfully performed Transplantation of Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) on an 80-year-old man without cutting his chest and without unconsciousness. He is currently admitted in Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed Vice Chancellor of BSMMU congratulated Prof Dr SM Mustafa Zaman's team.

He said that after taking the charge, present university administration, along with the increase in research activities in the university, the quality of medical services has also increased a lot. In addition, the existing administration is determined to incorporate the latest technology in medical science into health education, health care and health research at the university.

About aortic valve replacement, Dr SM Mustafa Zaman said, "Operation means the use of knives and scissors. But we've able to save the patient's life by successfully replacing the aortic valve of an 80 year old man's heart without cutting the chest. Many people in our country do not have the ability to receive this treatment. Many of those who are rich go abroad to take this treatment."

He said, "Our poor people do not get this treatment. I want to establish one of the most modern medical systems in the country. If the government makes arrangements so that the poor people of the country can take this service, we will be able to take this medical service far."

"Success in valve replacement in this complex procedure, its problems and possibilities as well as training for others will be arranged to make this expensive treatment accessible to the general public," he added.













