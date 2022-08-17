Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Aortic valve replaced without open heart surgery at BSMMU

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent  

For the first time, without surgery aortic valve replacement has been successfully performed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
Experts see this treatment as a new milestone in the continuous success of interventional cardiology.
On Tuesday Interven-tional cardiologist Prof Dr SM Mustafa Zaman confirms the matter who replaced the aortic valve (TAVI).
A team of doctors of Department of Cardiology of BSMMU led by Prof SM Mustafa Zaman successfully performed Transplantation of Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) on an 80-year-old man without cutting his chest and without unconsciousness. He is currently admitted in Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed Vice Chancellor of BSMMU congratulated Prof Dr SM Mustafa Zaman's team.
He said that after taking the charge, present university administration, along with the increase in research activities in the university, the quality of medical services has also increased a lot. In addition, the existing administration is determined to incorporate the latest technology in medical science into health education, health care and health research at the university.
About aortic valve replacement, Dr SM Mustafa Zaman said, "Operation means the use of knives and scissors. But we've able to save the patient's life by successfully replacing the aortic valve of an 80 year old man's heart without cutting the chest. Many people in our country do not have the ability to receive this treatment. Many of those who are rich go abroad to take this treatment."
He said, "Our poor people do not get this treatment. I want to establish one of the most modern medical systems in the country. If the government makes arrangements so that the poor people of the country can take this service, we will be able to take this medical service far."
"Success in valve replacement in this complex procedure, its problems and possibilities as well as training for others will be arranged to make this expensive treatment accessible to the general public," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Swiss agree to swap information to avoid misunderstanding: FS
17th anniv of Aug '17 series blasts today
41 cases under trial 17 years on
Barguna police official transferred
1.7cr women suffer from malnutrition in country
PM asks to find out people responsible for 5 deaths at Uttara
BD to get duty-free access to UK market for 98pc of exports
Aortic valve replaced without open heart surgery at BSMMU


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft