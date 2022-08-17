Launch fare hiked by 30pc

The government has increased the fare of diesel-run passenger vessels by 30 per cent. The new fare has been effective from Tuesday (August 16).

The Ministry of Shipping said that the rescheduled fare got effective from Tuesday. The launch fare was hiked following the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) proposal due to recent increase of fuel price.

A notification signed by Aminur Rahman, Deputy Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, informed it on Tuesday.

According to the notification, following the proposal of the BIWTA, the maximum and minimum fares per kilometer for passenger transport launches have been re-fixed.

The fare increased from Tk 2.30 to Tk 3 per kilometre for a distance of 100km and for all extra kilometre passengers need to pay Tk 2.60 per kilometre, which was Tk 2 previously, said notification.

Moreover, the minimum fare has been increased from Tk 25 to Tk 33.

On August 5, the government increased fuel prices amid the volatility in the global market. Diesel and Kerosene retail prices were fixed at Tk 114 per litre while octane at Tk 135 a litre and petrol at Tk 130 per litre.

Following the fuel price hike, on August 6, the government increased long-haul bus fares by 22 per cent from Tk 1.8 per km to Tk 2.2, while the bus fares in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitans were increased by 16.27 per cent from Tk 2.15 per km to Tk 2.5.

Earlier, launch fares were hiked by more than 35 per cent in November last year following a rise in oil prices. Before November, the fare was Tk 1.70 per km for distances within 100 km of the launch. Then it was increased to Tk 2.30.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to increase fares of ferries and passenger ships and it will be effective from Thursday. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) decided it in view of rising fuel prices.

According to the decision, the fares of ferries and ships are increasing by 20 per cent. This fare will be effective from Thursday (August 18).

BIWTC Director (Trade) SM Ashikuzzaman confirmed this on Tuesday (August 16).

He said, in view of the rise in the price of fuel oil, the ferry and our ship fares have been adjusted. It will be effective from August 18.

Ferries of BIWTC are currently transporting vehicles on six routes. The routes include -Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat, Shimulia-Banglabazar/Mazhirkandi, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Bhola-Laxmipur and Laharhat-Veduria.

Earlier, BIWTC had increased the fare of ferries and passenger ships by 20 per cent from June 19.

At present, the minibus fare is Tk 1,500 for Paturia-Daulatdia ferry route, Tk 1,450 for Aricha-Kazirhat route, Tk 1,400 for Shimulia-Banglabazar route, Tk 1,400 for Chandpur-Shariatpur route, Tk 2,400 for Bhola-Laxmipur route and Tk 1,150 on Laharhat-Veduria route.

Ferry fares for big buses are Tk 2,100 on the Paturia-Daulatdia route, Tk 2,500 on the Aricha-Kazirhat route, Tk 2,250 on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route, Tk 2,400 on the Chandpur-Shariatpur route, Tk 3,600 on the Bhola-Laxmipur route and Tk 2,050 on the Laharhat-Veduria route.

The fare for vehicles carrying goods up to one ton is Tk 880 on the Paturia-Daulatdia route, Tk 1,100 on the Aricha-Kazirhat route, Tk 950 on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route, Tk 1,400 on the Chandpur-Shariatpur route, Tk 1,750 on the Bhola-Laxmipur route and Tk 1,100 on the Laharhat-Veduria route.

According to the revised fares, 20 per cent additional fare will be added to these fares from Thursday.













