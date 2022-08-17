Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Launch fare hiked by 30pc

Ferries, ship fare to go up by 20pc from tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

The government has increased the fare of diesel-run passenger vessels by 30 per cent. The new fare has been effective from Tuesday (August 16).
The Ministry of Shipping said that the rescheduled fare got effective from Tuesday. The launch fare was hiked following the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) proposal due to recent increase of fuel price.
A notification signed by Aminur Rahman, Deputy Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, informed it on Tuesday.
According to the notification, following the proposal of the BIWTA, the maximum and minimum fares per kilometer for passenger transport launches have been re-fixed.
The fare increased from Tk 2.30 to Tk 3 per kilometre for a distance of 100km and for all extra kilometre passengers need to pay Tk 2.60 per kilometre, which was Tk 2 previously, said notification.
Moreover, the minimum fare has been increased from Tk 25 to Tk 33.
On August 5, the government increased fuel prices amid the volatility in the global market. Diesel and Kerosene retail prices were fixed at Tk 114 per litre while octane at Tk 135 a litre and petrol at Tk 130 per litre.
Following the fuel price hike, on August 6, the government increased long-haul bus fares by 22 per cent from Tk 1.8 per km to Tk 2.2, while the bus fares in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitans were increased by 16.27 per cent from Tk 2.15 per km to Tk 2.5.
Earlier, launch fares were hiked by more than 35 per cent in November last year following a rise in oil      prices. Before November, the fare was Tk 1.70 per km for distances within 100 km of the launch. Then it was increased to Tk 2.30.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to increase fares of ferries and passenger ships and it will be effective from Thursday. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) decided it in view of rising fuel prices.
According to the decision, the fares of ferries and ships are increasing by 20 per cent. This fare will be effective from Thursday (August 18).
BIWTC Director (Trade) SM Ashikuzzaman confirmed this on Tuesday (August 16).
He said, in view of the rise in the price of fuel oil, the ferry and our ship fares have been adjusted. It will be effective from August 18.
Ferries of BIWTC are currently transporting vehicles on six routes. The routes include -Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat, Shimulia-Banglabazar/Mazhirkandi, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Bhola-Laxmipur and Laharhat-Veduria.
Earlier, BIWTC had increased the fare of ferries and passenger ships by 20 per cent from June 19.
At present, the minibus fare is Tk 1,500 for Paturia-Daulatdia ferry route, Tk 1,450 for Aricha-Kazirhat route, Tk 1,400 for Shimulia-Banglabazar route, Tk 1,400 for Chandpur-Shariatpur route, Tk 2,400 for Bhola-Laxmipur route and Tk 1,150 on Laharhat-Veduria route.
Ferry fares for big buses are Tk 2,100 on the Paturia-Daulatdia route, Tk 2,500 on the Aricha-Kazirhat route, Tk 2,250 on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route, Tk 2,400 on the Chandpur-Shariatpur route, Tk 3,600 on the Bhola-Laxmipur route and Tk 2,050 on the Laharhat-Veduria route.
The fare for vehicles carrying goods up to one ton is Tk 880 on the Paturia-Daulatdia route, Tk 1,100 on the Aricha-Kazirhat route, Tk 950 on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route, Tk 1,400 on the Chandpur-Shariatpur route, Tk 1,750 on the Bhola-Laxmipur route and Tk 1,100 on the Laharhat-Veduria route.
According to the revised fares, 20 per cent additional fare will be added to these fares from Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Swiss agree to swap information to avoid misunderstanding: FS
17th anniv of Aug '17 series blasts today
41 cases under trial 17 years on
Barguna police official transferred
1.7cr women suffer from malnutrition in country
PM asks to find out people responsible for 5 deaths at Uttara
BD to get duty-free access to UK market for 98pc of exports
Aortic valve replaced without open heart surgery at BSMMU


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft