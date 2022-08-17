Court wants probe report by Sept 22

A Dhaka court on Tuesday asked police to submit a probe report by September 22 in a case filed over death of five persons of a family by falling girder at City's Uttra area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after receiving the First Information Report (FIR).

Sub-Inspector (SI) Liakat Ali, official of the court's general register for Uttara Pashchim Police Station, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

Inspector Md Yasin Gazi of Uttara Pashchim Police Station was given charge to investigate the tragic five death case.

Afran Mondol, the brother of two of the deceased - Fahima and Jhorna filed the case with police station on Tuesday.

The case filed for causing death due to negligence, it did not mention any name, but it mentioned that the crane operator and the company responsible for the incident. Five people, including children, of a family were killed when a girder fell on their car.