Call for innovative ideas to better women’s reproductive health in CHT

An idea competition has launched to find new and innovative solutions to eco-friendly sanitary pads and improved cooking stoves for rural women of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

Strengthening Inclusive Development in Chittagong Hill Tracts (SID-CHT), a project of the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs and UNDP, organized the competition launch with technical assistance from a2i's iLab and financial support from Global Affairs Canada.

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry Secretary Mosammat Hamida Begum launched the occasion held at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre on Tuesday as chief guest.

a2i's Project Director (Joint Secretary) Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, Prasenjit Chakma, were present as the special guests. The event was chaired by NPD of SID-CHT and Additional Secretary (Development) Satyendra Kumar Sarkar.

According to the government's Baseline Survey on National Hygiene in 2018, only 13 percent of women in Bangladesh follow proper menstrual hygiene, but women and girls in Chittagong Hill Tracts are still lagging behind due to a lack of awareness. Besides, due to social and cultural norms, women of the Chittagong Hill Tracts cannot take proper decisions on their sexual and reproductive health. They still believe in superstitions, misconceptions, and myths about menstrual hygiene, and society considers menstruation dishonourable.

Interested inventors are urged to submit their ideas by September 8, 2022 to participate in the competition. After scrutinizing innovative ideas submitted by citizens, a jury board will award two sustainable and cost-effective ideas from innovative ideas by citizens. Seed funding for developing functional prototypes and piloting for two selected ideas will be around BDT 25 lakh (approx.) each. The prize will be awarded at the end of the contest to the applicants that, the adjudges best.

The chief guest of the launching ceremony and Secretary of the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, Mosammat Hamida Begum, said, we have noticed that the reproductive capacity of women has increased a lot due to technological advancement and innovation. It will be possible to fully utilize the potential of innovation if we can make local innovation accessible to all. As a result, innovation practice will also increase among local innovators and communities in remote areas.













