Another dengue patient died and 128 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The latest death was reported from Dhaka.

With this, the authorities recorded 17 deaths from the viral infection this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths this year, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while seven from Dhaka. Of the new patients, 108 were hospitalised in Dhaka while the 20 in other places, it said. -UNB