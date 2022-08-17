Floods death toll rises 139



Upazila Vice Chairman Shahina Parvin (left) distributing relief among the flood affected people of Kalapara in Patuakhali on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The total deaths were recorded from May 17 to August 15, according to the Directorate General of Health Services ( DGHS).

Of the deceased, 78 were from Sylhet, 43 from Mymensingh, 17 from Rangpur, and one from Dhaka division.

One hundred and eight people drowned in floodwaters, 18 died by lightning strikes, three from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine others due to other reasons.

Around 33,186 people were hit by floods during the same period, thirty seven upazilas, including 33 in Sylhet, three in Rangpur, and one in Chattogram were affected by floods.

Sylhet, Sunamgonj and Moulvibazar, were the worst hit districts, and five upazilas were affected by floods respectively.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department ( BMD), has predicted showers across Bangladesh in 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country," BMD.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The land depression over Chhattisgarh and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and now lies over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area.

It is likely to weaken gradually. The axis of monsoon through runs Rajasthan, the centre of the land depression, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.









