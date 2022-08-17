Video
Covid: No death, 93 new cases

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

The country reported zero Covid death and 93 new cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
The country last reported zero Covid-linked death on August 13.
With the latest numbers, Bangladesh's total fatalities remained static at 29,314 while the caseload rose to 2,009,222, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.41 per cent from Monday's 4.09 per cent as 2,110 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.15 per cent from Monday's 97.14 per cent.
In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.    -UNB


