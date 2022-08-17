Hotel owner put on a day remand 

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed owner of Barishal Hotel and Restaurant Md Fakhar Uddin on a one-day remand in a case filed over the death of his six staff in a fire at old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area on Monday night.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order as police produced Fakhar before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand for interrogation.

The fire, believed to be originated from a plastic product factory situated in the building, quickly engulfed the whole infrastructure, killing the six-hotel staff on the ground floor of the building. Police detained him from Keraniganj's Subhadya area early Tuesday.

Earlier, police filed a case over the incident on Monday night.

Six people were killed as a devastating fire tore through a building that houses a plastic factory and a restaurant in Chawkbazar of Old Dhaka on Monday. Several people were also reported to have remained missing in the incident.











