Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:36 AM
Home Back Page

Chawkbazar Fire

Hotel owner put on a day remand 

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed owner of Barishal Hotel and Restaurant Md Fakhar Uddin on a one-day remand in a case filed over the death of his six staff in a fire at old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area on Monday night.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order as police produced Fakhar before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand for interrogation.
The fire, believed to be originated from a plastic product factory situated in the building, quickly engulfed the whole infrastructure, killing the six-hotel staff on the ground floor of the building. Police detained him from Keraniganj's Subhadya area early Tuesday.
Earlier, police filed a case over the incident on Monday night.
Six people were killed as a devastating fire tore through a building that houses a plastic factory and a restaurant in Chawkbazar of Old Dhaka on Monday. Several people were also reported to have remained missing in the incident.


