Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:36 AM
CHT land commission yet to get rules of business

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022
Shaikh Shahrukh

Three Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) districts' attempts to resolve land-related conflicts have made absolutely no progress, leaving the outcome of more than 22,000 land-related petitions in limbo.
The government agency in charge of resolving the conflicts is the Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission. Justice Anwar-Ul Haque, the head of the commission, has previously said that they are currently in a state of uncertainty because the government has not yet provided the commission with a set of operating guidelines. "We have sent recommendations to the government, but the government is yet to draft the rules of business," Justice Anwar-Ul Haque told earlier.  
Previously, the commission was formed in 1999 following the CHT peace accord in 1997. The government drafted the CHT Land Disputes Resolution Commission Act in 200 and some provisions of the Act were amended in October 2016.
Earlier, the primary issue of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) is the land crisis, which is at the heart of numerous other issues that have developed through time. The residents of the CHT have followed their traditional communal ownership basis together with traditional laws and standards for land management since the beginning of time. They would verbally promise to transferring their land under their socially recognized ownership, notifying the Raja and paying him an annual tax.
The British applied terra nullius in the CHT and declared the lands of the CHT exclusively vested to the government rejecting the ownership of three local Rajas. Subsequently, 1,356 square miles out of 5,146 square miles were declared as 'reserved forest' which comprise almost 25 percent of the total territory of the CHT. The Kaptai barrage submerged almost 54,000 acres cultivable land and made 1,00,000 people homeless without compensation and rehabilitation.
The Bangladesh government deployed military force in the CHT in response to insurgency by the Shanti Bahini, a military wing of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS). About 4 lacs Bangalee inhabitants had been settled in the CHT during 1979-1984. In consequence, many tribal people allegedly lost their ancestral property and were displaced. Among them, 90,000 families were internally displaced and 10,000 families had been repatriated from India following the Peace Accord.








