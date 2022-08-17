AL to hold protest rally against series bomb attack in 2005 today

The ruling Awami League (AL) will hold protest rally across the country on Wednesday protesting nationwide series of bomb attacks held during the regime of the BNP-Jammat alliance government in 2005.

According to a party press release on Tuesday, "The programme will be observed protesting incitement of creating terrorism and anarchy unleashed by BNP and its allies through propaganda and rumour." In a statement of the press release AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader instructed to all the ruling party's district, city, upazila, thana, municipalities and union level leaders to participate in the programme. On August 17, 2005, a series of bomb blasts happened at more than 500 spots across the country during the BNP-Jammat alliance government.

The ruling Awami League is continuously being observed and protesting the heinous series of bomb attacks since then.















