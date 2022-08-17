Fate of ERL second unit will be decided on August 24

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 16: The fate of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second unit of Eastern Refinery Limited under the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will be decided at a meeting on August 24 next to be held in Planning Commission. It has already been approved by the Prime Minister after recasting for a dozen times and after a long 12 years.

With the approval of the Prime Minister, the DPP has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval. The Planning Commission will scrutinize it in the meeting. Then the DPP will be sent to the ECNEC for approval. Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of the ERL told the Daily Observer the DPP of the second unit of Eastern Refinery has so far been recast, revised and amended for over a dozen times for approval by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The first DPP of the project had been submitted to the ministry for approval in 2016 last. The recent revised DPP was submitted to the Ministry in January last.

Meanwhile, the country has been losing a huge amount of taka for delay in the implementation of the second unit. The BPC is currently paying Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the only refinery of the country, an amount of taka 142 for a barrel of 159 litres of refined petroleum. It seems that the refining cost of crude petroleum in the country's single refinery is less than taka one per litre.

Only, the state owned BPC is presently importing both crude and refined petroleum from foreign countries.

Crude petroleum is supplied to ERL for refining while the refined petroleum products are directly supplied to three marketing companies of the country, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil companies.

Currently, the government has decided to import some 16 lakh metric tons of crude oil and 58.50 lakh metric tons of refined oil for the year 2022 to meet the growing demand of the country. The cost of the project has been estimated at over Taka 19,400 crore. The Engineers' India Limited has prepared the DPP for the project.

The second unit of ERL with the production capacity of three million tonnes of petroleum products will be implemented by the BPC.

The project will be implemented in five years from January 2022 to December 2026 next if it is approved.

The Energy Ministry sources said that the period of the Consultant Engineers' India Limited has been extended for four years more. The extension period of four years had been approved by the government on August 10 last year. Sources said that the government is discussing the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Contractor) with the Technip. Technip of France has submitted the technical offer and financial offers for appointment as the contractor of the second unit.

Meanwhile, the government has earlier signed an agreement with the Technip of France for preparation of documents on 'Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for construction of the second unit of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL). The proposal in this connection was approved in the Cabinet Purchase Committee held on December in 2016. In this connection another agreement was signed with Technip in 2015 last for construction of the Second unit of ERL. But the fate of the Technip project is yet to be decided.

The second unit of ERL would be built with own financing of the Government of Bangladesh (GOB). The Eastern Refinery Limited was established in Pakistan period in 1967 to meet the growing demand of petroleum products of the country. The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products including HSD (Diesel), HOBC (Octane), SKO (Kerosene), MS (Petrol), Furnace oil, Lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.

The BPC sources said, the rate of demand of petroleum products in the country is increasing by about 11 per cent annually. The sources also said, JP-1, kerosene (SKO), Diesel, and petrol are only imported as finished products while all other products including the aforesaid products are produced in the ERL.

BPC under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would import 16 lakh metric tons of crude oil for this year from Saudi ARAMCO and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM). It will furhter import another 58.50 lakh metric tons of refined fuel oil also for this year.













The total demand of the country is now over 74 lakh metric tons annually. But the ERL is meeting only 20 per cent demand of the country while the other 80 per cent of refined petroleum products are imported.

As per statistics of BPC, the country is paying over Taka 3000 crore annually for importing the refined oil.

Considering the situation, the government had taken up a project for setting up the second unit of ERL.

The government had decided to set up a new plant named ERL unit-2 with an annual refining capacity of three million tonnes in 2010. At that time, the project's estimated cost was Tk 13,000 crore.

The project cost has gone up at least 10 times since 2010. Now the estimated cost is around Tk 19,500 crore.

BPC sources said, refined oil imports spending will reach $5.5 billion this year while it will be $2 billion for crude oil.












