Man to die for killing wife in Pabna for dowry

PABNA, Aug 16: A tribunal in Pabna on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in Sadar upazila of the district.

The convict is Md Abdullah alias Okat of the district. Pabna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman delivered the judgment.

The tribunal also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

Besides, the tribunal acquitted three other accused from the case.

According to the prosecution, Abdullah used to torture his wife Rumana Parvin for dowry since their marriage in 2013. When Rumana denied bringing the dowry money, the convict shot dead Ruman on October 30 in 2014. -UNB