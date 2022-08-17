Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man to die for killing wife in Pabna for dowry

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

PABNA, Aug 16: A tribunal in Pabna on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in Sadar upazila of the district.
The convict is Md Abdullah alias Okat of the district. Pabna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman delivered the judgment.
The tribunal also fined him Tk 1 lakh.
Besides, the tribunal acquitted three other accused from the case.
According to the prosecution, Abdullah used to torture his wife Rumana Parvin for dowry since their marriage in 2013. When Rumana denied bringing the dowry money, the convict shot dead Ruman on October 30 in 2014.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man to die for killing wife in Pabna for dowry
Executives of Nari Unnayan Shakti attend a view exchange meeting
ASEAN envoys visit Dhanmondi-32, pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Thrust on awareness against drug abuse
Maritime University pays homage to the Father of the Nation
NUS observes 30th anniv
Mother shot dead ‘by son’ in Ctg
No project to be allowed to continue unless public safety is ensured: Atiqul


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft