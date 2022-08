No project to be allowed to continue unless public safety is ensured: Atiqul

Maritime University pays homage to the Father of the Nation

Man to die for killing wife in Pabna for dowry

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Executives of Nari Unnayan Shakti attend a view exchange meeting at its Banasree Office recently. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]