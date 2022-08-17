Video
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:35 AM
Home City News

ASEAN envoys visit Dhanmondi-32, pay tribute to Bangabandhu

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

The ASEAN Dhaka Committee's (ADC) Heads of Mission and representatives on Tuesday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the city and paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
They placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu and prayed for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members who were brutally assassinated on 15 August 1975.
The ADC's Heads of Mission and representatives stood in solemn silence as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.
The ASEAN envoys who attended the event were Haji Haris Haji Othman, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador of Indonesia; Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia; Aung Kyaw Moe, Ambassador of Myanmar; Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; Pham Viet Chien, Ambassador of Vietnam; Sheela Pillai, Head of Mission of the Singapore Consulate, and Christian Hope V. Reyes, Chargé d'Affaires of the Philippines.
The ADC was established in 2014 and comprises eight ASEAN Missions based in Dhaka. The ADC chair is rotated every six months and is currently being chaired by Myanmar.      -UNB


