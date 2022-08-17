Thrust on awareness against drug abuse

Under the prudence guidance of BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, the Drug Abuse & Illegal Trafficking Prevention Committee of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) organized a seminar titled " Drug Abuse-Awareness and Prevention" on 10 August 2022 at Bijoy Auditorium.

In the seminar, Chairman, Drug Abuse & Illegal Trafficking Prevention Committee & Dean, Faculty of Medical Studies, Brigadier General Neelima Akhter, SGP, MPhil, MPH graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Md Masud Hossain PAA, Director (Treatment and Rehabilitation), Department of Narcotics Control, Security Services Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, presented the Keynote Speech in the seminar.

Neelima Akhter said that drug abuse is on the rise worldwide and Bangladesh is no exception to this. In recent years, drug abuse has created many problems with the individual, within the family, society, and the country. The drug consumption rate is higher in 15-30 years of age. She told aiming the students that "there are people who may allure you, set trap for you, may offer negative things, including drugs. Under drugs, you will not find yourself, you will lose everything, and only your shadow will remain. Your brain will not function properly. You will forget your loving family members who love you a lot. Different types of infections and deadly diseases will engulf you. So, "prevention is better than cure." She calls upon everybody to be vigilant in this regard.











