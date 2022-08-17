NUS observes 30th anniv

Nari Unnayan Shakti (NUS), a voluntary organization, celebrated 30 years of its journey recently. On the occasion it organized a view-exchange meeting and cultural programme.

Dr Afroja Parvin, Executive Director of NUS, presided over the meeting on August 14. NUS chairperson Sehely Jahan attended as the chief guest and Adviser Dr Sultan Muhammad Razzak as the special guest on the occasion says a press release.

Till date, NUS implemented 79 development projects in 23 districts of Bangladesh with the support of 44 national and international donors and partners agencies and provided services among 16 lakh poor people of the country. A total of 1, 04,000 adult learners got non-formal education under Basic literacy project. NUS also provided non-formal education, vocational training and stipend to 4,500 disadvantaged child labourers.

NUS has ensured access to treatment of Malaria to 16 lakh people in Chattogram district from 2007 to 2020. It has distributed 15 lakh 71 thousand Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) free of cost. Under HIV/AIDS Prevention Programme, service was given to 10,000 sex workers and 2 lakh clients of sex workers. Vocational and non-formal education was provided to 2,126 sex workers through Drop-in-Centre (DIC) under social rehabilitation programme for the sex workers.

NUS worked on child sexual abuse and domestic violence prevention and victim support programme with the financial assistance of SARIQ, AED, USAID-India. In this regard, NUS established a Mock Trial Court at its Banasree Office to support the victims of sexual abuse, rape and domestic violence. Mock Trial sessions were being held for the victims under a Judge and two prosecutors. Free legal aid and mock trial services were provided to 169 rape victims.











