Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

NUS observes 30th anniv

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Stuff Correspondent

Nari Unnayan Shakti (NUS), a voluntary organization, celebrated 30 years of its journey recently. On the occasion it organized a view-exchange meeting and cultural programme.
Dr Afroja Parvin, Executive Director of NUS, presided over the meeting on August 14. NUS chairperson Sehely Jahan attended as the chief guest and Adviser Dr Sultan Muhammad Razzak as the special guest on the occasion says a press release.
Till date, NUS implemented 79 development projects in 23 districts of Bangladesh with the support of 44 national and international donors and partners agencies and provided services among 16 lakh poor people of the country. A total of 1, 04,000 adult learners got non-formal education under Basic literacy project. NUS also provided non-formal education, vocational training and stipend to 4,500 disadvantaged child labourers.
NUS has ensured access to treatment of Malaria to 16 lakh people in Chattogram district from 2007 to 2020. It has distributed 15 lakh 71 thousand Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) free of cost. Under HIV/AIDS Prevention Programme, service was given to 10,000 sex workers and 2 lakh clients of sex workers. Vocational and non-formal education was provided to 2,126 sex workers through Drop-in-Centre (DIC) under social rehabilitation programme for the sex workers.
NUS worked on child sexual abuse and domestic violence prevention and victim support programme with the financial assistance of SARIQ, AED, USAID-India. In this regard, NUS established a Mock Trial Court at its Banasree Office to support the victims of sexual abuse, rape and domestic violence. Mock Trial sessions were being held for the victims under a Judge and two prosecutors. Free legal aid and mock trial services were provided to 169 rape victims.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man to die for killing wife in Pabna for dowry
Executives of Nari Unnayan Shakti attend a view exchange meeting
ASEAN envoys visit Dhanmondi-32, pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Thrust on awareness against drug abuse
Maritime University pays homage to the Father of the Nation
NUS observes 30th anniv
Mother shot dead ‘by son’ in Ctg
No project to be allowed to continue unless public safety is ensured: Atiqul


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft