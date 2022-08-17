Video
Mother shot dead ‘by son’ in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 16: A 55-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her son over a brawl at Samjar Para in Patiya upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Jesmine Akter, wife of late Shamsul Alam, former mayor of Patiya municipality and former vice-chairman  of Jatiya Party central unit.
Rashedul Islam, inspector of Patiya Police Station, said the accused son was identified as Mainuddin Mainu, 30 and  went into hiding after the incident.
Quoting local people police said Mainu had an altercation with his mother Jesmine over ancestral property  and sharing of  money.
At one stage, Mainu shot Jasmine on her head, leaving her injured. She was first taken to upazila health complex and then shifted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police also seized ten cartridges and one air gun from the spot.      -UNB


