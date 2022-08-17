Video
No project to be allowed to continue unless public safety is ensured: Atiqul

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Tuesday said if the authorities concerned don't take steps to ensure public safety then those will be not allowed to continue the construction work of any project in Dhaka city.
"There should be adequate safety measures in any construction work and public safety should be ensured first. It's not only about the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project, we won't allow any project without ensuring public safety," he said.
The DNCC Mayor said this while visiting Jashim Uddin road in Uttara where five people were killed as a girder of BRT project fell on a private car. He also expressed deep shock over the tragedy.
He said, "Heavy girder should have been lifted after blocking the busy road by the BRT authorities. Accidents may happen while working using crane and the authorities concerned should have kept another crane standby for rescue operation and an ambulance. But BRT failed to ensure these," Atiqul said.
"The BRT authorities should have informed traffic police and sought their help to use alternative road while lifting girder but I have come to know that they did not contact traffic police and all happened due to negligence of BRT," he added.
Atiqul also announced to hold a meeting over BRT Project Compliance issue on August 18.
Earlier, on Monday, five members of a family, including two children, were crushed to death after a girder of the BRT project in Uttara fell on their private car from a crane. A newly-wed couple also travelling with them, fortunately escaped death.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges formed a six-member committee to investigate the tragedy.
Meanwhile, a police case has been filed in connection with the tragedy.     -UNB


