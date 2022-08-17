Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Carnage grips Old Dhaka once more

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Carnage grips Old Dhaka once more

Carnage grips Old Dhaka once more

Yet, another heart-rending carnage has brought back the fire phantom to life as 6 employees of a restaurant in Old Dhaka were burnt to death after a fire broke out at a building on Monday. The burnt building houses an eatery, plastic goods and polythene warehouses in Chawkbazar's Kamal Bagh area.

According to fire service officials, a leaky gas connection inside the restaurant has been reported to be the main cause of explosion. The fire fast spread out to a shoe factory next door, and from there to a packaging factory located in the first floor of an adjacent building.

It took over two hours to douse the flames, but by then the damage had been done. The restaurant has also been reported not to have any fire safety gears in place.

Rows of plastic factories and warehouses of plastic goods are located along the narrow alleys of Chawkbazar's Kamal Bagh area. This is the latest in a long line of devastating fire incidents in this congested part of the capital.

It is baffling to note that poorly run chemical warehouses yet continues to operate in Old Dhaka - clearly showing that we have markedly failed to draw lessons from the Nimtoli fire in 2010 that killed 123 people. And not too long ago, on 20 February 2019, another devastating fire broke out at Chawkbazar's Churihatta intersection claiming 70 more lives.

The point, however, on one hand most plastic warehouses in Old Dhaka are non-compliant to fire & safety issues , while on the other majority owners of these chemical and plastic warehouses and factories are not ready to accept the obvious risk that such large quantities of flammable materials inside a congested residential area poses. Moreover, fire service department's recommendations to relocate chemical stores and shops from the residential areas to a distant and safer place have gone largely unheeded.

According to a survey conducted by the Fire Service and Civil Defence authority in 2017, a total of 360 factories, warehouses and chemical stores were found to be operating within Old Dhaka vicinity. But many residents of Old Dhaka said the actual number could be close to a thousand.

We believe now it is up to the government's highest legal authority concerned to get engaged to put an end to the spree of easily avoidable carnages triggered by plastic and chemical warehouses in Old Dhaka. In addition, community of Old Dhaka-that includes both residents and owners of chemicals and other flammable products- must jointly work with fire service department to make their neighbourhoods free of all fire accidents.

Last of all, relocation process of these hazardous factories must be immediately accelerated prior another carnage takes place.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carnage grips Old Dhaka once more
Prices of daily essentials out of control
Nation mourns its darkest chapter in history
Alarming rise in motorbike accident
Default loans continue to rise
CPD findings on a messy fuel market alarming
IMF’s positive response to Bangladesh
Bangladesh firm on One China Policy


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft