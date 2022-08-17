

Carnage grips Old Dhaka once more



According to fire service officials, a leaky gas connection inside the restaurant has been reported to be the main cause of explosion. The fire fast spread out to a shoe factory next door, and from there to a packaging factory located in the first floor of an adjacent building.



It took over two hours to douse the flames, but by then the damage had been done. The restaurant has also been reported not to have any fire safety gears in place.



Rows of plastic factories and warehouses of plastic goods are located along the narrow alleys of Chawkbazar's Kamal Bagh area. This is the latest in a long line of devastating fire incidents in this congested part of the capital.



It is baffling to note that poorly run chemical warehouses yet continues to operate in Old Dhaka - clearly showing that we have markedly failed to draw lessons from the Nimtoli fire in 2010 that killed 123 people. And not too long ago, on 20 February 2019, another devastating fire broke out at Chawkbazar's Churihatta intersection claiming 70 more lives.



The point, however, on one hand most plastic warehouses in Old Dhaka are non-compliant to fire & safety issues , while on the other majority owners of these chemical and plastic warehouses and factories are not ready to accept the obvious risk that such large quantities of flammable materials inside a congested residential area poses. Moreover, fire service department's recommendations to relocate chemical stores and shops from the residential areas to a distant and safer place have gone largely unheeded.



According to a survey conducted by the Fire Service and Civil Defence authority in 2017, a total of 360 factories, warehouses and chemical stores were found to be operating within Old Dhaka vicinity. But many residents of Old Dhaka said the actual number could be close to a thousand.



We believe now it is up to the government's highest legal authority concerned to get engaged to put an end to the spree of easily avoidable carnages triggered by plastic and chemical warehouses in Old Dhaka. In addition, community of Old Dhaka-that includes both residents and owners of chemicals and other flammable products- must jointly work with fire service department to make their neighbourhoods free of all fire accidents.



