Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Launch carrying passengers beyond capacity

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Dear Sir
Launch is one of the means of communication in Bangladesh. However, overcapacity is a threat to public life. Four launches used to leave for Dhaka every morning from Naria , Shariatpur . Recently, only one launch is moving every morning for Dhaka on the pretext of increase in fuel price and lack of passengers.

The syndicate of launch owners is taking all the passengers of Naria in one launch in the hope of extra greed and keeping other launches lay at anchor. In this, the launch is laden with strong currents and is crossing the raging Padma and Meghna rivers with the fear of hazard.

If small and unfit launches carry extra passengers several times, it can lead to major accidents and disrupt passenger services. Attention of higher authorities is requested to ensure safe launch journey by taking best measures at the earliest time and save the common people of Naria from accidents.

Sifat Rabbani
Student, Department of Political Science,
Jagannath University, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Launch carrying passengers beyond capacity
Yuan’s potential to become the new global reserve
Lesson from Sino-Bangladesh relations
Humanitarian significance of Michelle Bachelet’s visit to Bangladesh
Digital hundi: A bar to reach foreign exchange target
Govt popularity plunges with hiked fuel price
Save students from drugs
Putin wants Turkish cooperation in as many areas as possible


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft