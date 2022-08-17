Launch carrying passengers beyond capacity

Dear Sir

Launch is one of the means of communication in Bangladesh. However, overcapacity is a threat to public life. Four launches used to leave for Dhaka every morning from Naria , Shariatpur . Recently, only one launch is moving every morning for Dhaka on the pretext of increase in fuel price and lack of passengers.



The syndicate of launch owners is taking all the passengers of Naria in one launch in the hope of extra greed and keeping other launches lay at anchor. In this, the launch is laden with strong currents and is crossing the raging Padma and Meghna rivers with the fear of hazard.



If small and unfit launches carry extra passengers several times, it can lead to major accidents and disrupt passenger services. Attention of higher authorities is requested to ensure safe launch journey by taking best measures at the earliest time and save the common people of Naria from accidents.



Sifat Rabbani

Student, Department of Political Science,

Jagannath University, Dhaka