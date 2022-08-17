

Digital hundi: A bar to reach foreign exchange target



Economists say that sending money through informal channels like hundi leads to money being laundered out of the country. Officials' reports on the matter said that remittance flows declined from June to September 2021 as more people opted for the illegal transaction system hundi. This is despite the Government announcing a 2 percent incentive on remittances coming through legitimate channels like banks in 2021.



Bangladesh Bank has highlighted the terrible information regarding Hundi. According to Bangladesh Bank data, inflows fell by 19.74 percent yearly to $1.72 billion in September 2021. From July-September 2021, expatriates remitted $5.40 billion to the country, which is 19.44 percent less than last fiscal year.

Interestingly, due to the lockdown, remittance inflows observed in all sectors, including the informal sector, had an upward trend during the pandemic in the last two years.



Notably, expatriates sent more money to their relatives during the pandemic considering family crises due to loss of a job or regular work. Travel restrictions were also a factor that contributed to the increased use of formal channels.



While investigating the reasons for the decline in remittance flows, experts opined that a significant number of migrants returned to the country permanently during the pandemic. Many expatriates were waiting to go abroad to join the workforce.



Some researchers believe that the flow was low because of this. It was quite logical. However, why is the remittance flow reduced now? There are questions about it. Some economists believe that mobile banking is also helping to spread hundi in society. For this, the remittance flow is less, according to government calculations.



Bangladesh Bank's statement shows that in September 2021, private commercial banks received remittances of 1,320.02 million US dollars, state-run banks 361.43 million, foreign banks 7.60 million, and specialized banks 37.24 million US dollars. Bangladesh received the most remittances from Saudi Arabia, followed by the United States and the United Arab Emirates.



A May 2021 World Bank report showed that inward remittance flows to South Asia rose by nearly 5 percent last year, with India receiving US$83.1 billion, Pakistan US$26.1 billion, and Bangladesh US$21.1 billion. But, it is less for Bangladesh.



Technically, a hundi is an unconditional order made in writing by a person directing the payment of a specified amount to the person named in the order. Money transfer through hundi is a form of money laundering and is punishable under the country's laws. All money transferred through hundi is allegedly black money. We understand that most financial companies have anti-money-laundering policies to detect and prevent this activity. Hence, Government anti-laundering agencies must be more vigilant in tracking and prosecuting hundi operators.



There are important reasons for using digital hundi. For example - the most important is to support the under-invoicing of imports; The second biggest demand comes from foreign nationals working in Bangladesh to remit part of their salary home expeditiously. Currently, in 2022 digital hundi is getting momentum again. Due to this, it is impossible to achieve the foreign exchange target.



On the other hand, money laundering from the country through digital hundi is also increasing, which is by no means desirable.



Remittances fell into a hundi trap after Covid-19 came under control. As a result, the remittance flow through legitimate channels has been decreasing for several months.



In such a context, to increase the remittance flow through the legal channel, the difference between the dollar price of the open market and the banking channel should be reduced.



We need to find out who is involved in the hundi business in the country. Quick action should be taken against them as per law. They should be brought to justice through a fair trial so that the illegal digital hundi is stopped. It is crucial to maintain the flow of expatriate income during international crises, inflation, fuel crisis, and the ongoing instability of the foreign exchange market. Therefore, it is vital to find out whether there is any obstacle behind the reduction of remittances. An investigation is needed to find out how and what kind of methods are being used by the hundi traders.

The writer is associate professor, Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh















