

Govt popularity plunges with hiked fuel price



As the global economic situation including the rising energy and the commodity prices eroded its purchasing power, the government was compelled to raise fuel prices exorbitantly early this month risking its popularity. The fuel price hike followed reintroduction of the super irritant load shedding all on a sudden, shutting down most oil-run as well as LNG (liquefied natural gas) based power plants in the country in the wake of rising fuel prices globally, late last month.



The perplexed people believe that the government has raised the fuel price to implement a pre-condition for loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from which it recently sought $4.5 billion assistance to support the country's Tk6.87 trillion national budget for the financial year 2022-23 and the dwindling foreign exchange reserves.



Bangladesh people are accustomed to frequent hike in energy prices, as the government tries to lower the margin of subsidy on the imported fuel time to time. The authorities however, in the past used to raise the prices in such a way that the people could afford. But this time the prices were raised abnormally hitting the people hard.



As the government said it was compelled to raise fuel prices because of high cost in the international market, people perhaps believed opposition claims that the government was in the verge of bankruptcy due to shortage of fund needed to finance the fuel imports.



When the load shedding was reintroduced late last month, after years of almost uninterrupted power supply, the people accepted the versions of the opposition leaders and the experts critical to the government, that in fact there was no real development in the country except some infrastructural constructions during the terms of the incumbent government.



Had there been a sustainable development how a basic gas sector was left unexplored despite the country won a vast maritime territory in the Bay of Bengal through United Nations arbitration in 2012. Today powers plants are not getting adequate gas for power generation while the fuel-run power plants have been closed due to lack of fuel.



The authorities also took plans to set up a number of coal-based power plants keeping a vast reserve of three billion tonnes of coal unexplored. The scheme to run coal-based power plants by importing coals from foreign countries might hit snags in case coal prices rise in world markets.



After the reintroduction of load shedding and fuel price hike the so-called popularity of the government has been diminished not only among the teeming millions, but also within the ranks and files of the ruling AL, as the government raised the fuel prices by unprecedented nearly 52 per cent without taking approval of the party.



In a decision taken in the midnight between August 5 and 6, the government hiked fuel prices by up to 51.7 percent, the highest in the country's history, ignoring the plight of the people who were in the financial hardship since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Accordingly the price for a litre of octane was raised to Tk 135, from Tk 89 previously, a litre of petrol was raised to Tk 130 from Tk 86. After the fresh hike the price of each litre of diesel and kerosene has hit Tk 114 from Tk 80.



The prices of urea fertiliser was also hiked in end of the last month by 37.5 percent to Tk 22 per kg, delivering a blow to farmers, many of whom suffered losses from recurring floods and low crop yields this year.



According to critics many anti-people decisions was taken by this government in the midnight, when according to unofficial source a ballot box was stuffed with ballots at a polling centre in the midnight ahead of the national election held on December 30, 2018.



Within a week the fuel price hike caused further inflation, increased transport fares, prices of daily essentials and cost of industrial products. The lower income groups of people have been burdened with unbearable financial hardship. They are now seeking bailout from the opposition political parties through some sort protests and movements.



But it is good luck for the government that the opposition parties including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), still believed to be the biggest opposition, lacks leadership and charisma to organize any big anti-government pro-people movement. Otherwise the government would have faced the music by the time.



However, BNP and few tiny parties started to hold protests against the reintroduction of load shedding and hiking fuel prices. Following the deadly violent Bhola protest, BNP held big protests in Dhaka on August 11 and 12. Police did not obstruct the party as the protests were peaceful.



The purchasing capacity of the people in Bangladesh has been falling since the start of the Russian invasion on Ukraine in February last. Meanwhile the new standoff between the United States and China over the recent visit to Taiwan by US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is likely to draw the world to a dangerous conflict, which might threaten more financial debacle for the people in many countries including Bangladesh.



The prices of fuel were hiked and the load shedding was reintroduced at such a time when the people of all walks of life were frustrated with the rising prices of commodities, including foods and medicines.



As the cost of transportation increased and the prices of all essential commodities rose further, following the fuel price spike, the people have begun to weigh their government as brute and the relevant energy adviser to the prime minister, the energy minister of state and the finance minister as their main villains, who disrupted their normal way of life, burdening them with high cost of living, according to political analysts.



On August 11, the cabinet of the ministers has asked the energy ministry to explain why the fuel prices were raised and a day before the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government was evaluating the possible impact of the recent hike in price of fuel on the livelihoods of common people.



The seeking of explanation by the cabinet and the finance minister's revelation of evaluation of impact of price hike, have been taken as useless eye-wash by the people. They think, no explanation may rescue them from the inflation and the widespread hardship already caused by the fuel price hike.



Lastly our Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen talking to journalists in Sylhet on August 12, claimed that the people in Bangladesh are leading a happy life and "living in heaven" compared to other countries amid global inflation. His remarks sparked a widespread criticism and irked the opposition leaders. However, the Foreign Minister on the following day said his comments were "twisted" by the media.



The economic worries have also dampened the August 15 National Mourning Day, observed on Monday to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, killed along with 16 others including his most family members by a group of misguided soldiers.

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











