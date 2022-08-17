Four electrocuted in three districts

Four men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Chattogram and Barishal, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Two brothers were electrocuted while hoisting the national flag in Itna Upazila of the district on Monday on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy Karmakar, 25, and Bijoy Karmakar, 17, sons of Nepal Karmakar of Nagarhati Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Itna Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam Mollah said Hridoy and Bijoy came in contact with a live electric wire when they were hoisting the national flag in front of the Upazila Food Warehouse at around 8:30 am, which left the duo critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Itna Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the brothers dead, OC Kamrul added.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Banshkhali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased was Moeen Uddin, 18, son of Abdul Quader, a resident of Gandamara area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Moeen Uddin came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in a under construction building, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued him but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

BARISHAL: A bus helper was electrocuted near the Central Bus Terminal in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Sajal Fakir, 25, was the son of Jahangir Fakir, hailed from Dasar Upazila in Madaripur District. He was a helper of a bus of 'Sakura Paribahan'.

Police and local sources said Sajal came in contact with an electric wire in the bus terminal area in the afternoon while he was trying to lift the bus with a hydraulic jack after it had been stuck due to water accumulation, which left him unconscious.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to the Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.