Lightning strike kills two farmers in Noakhali, Cumilla

Two farmers have been killed and two others injured by lightning strikes in two districts- Noakhali and Cumilla, on Monday.

NOAKHALI: A farmer was killed and two others were injured by lightning strike in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 25, son of Abdul Maleq alias Manik, a resident of Ward No. 7 Pashchim Charbata Village under Charbata Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Md Harun, 35, and Masud, 28, residents of the same area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station Dev Priyo Das said three farmers were planting paddy saplings in a field in Pashchim Charbata area at around 9am. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the trio critically injured.

Of the injured, Nazrul Islam, later, succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

The other injured are now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noakhali Town, the OC added.

CUMILLA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Barura Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Siddiqur Rahman, 57, was a resident of Ilashpur Village under Khoshbash Uttar Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Siddiqur Rahman was working in a field in his village in the morning. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barura Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
















