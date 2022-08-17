Video
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:34 AM
Home Countryside

Journalist Amir Hossain dies

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Aug 16: Journalist Amir Hossain of the district died of heart failure at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 6:30am on Saturday. He was 32.
He worked as Rowmari Upazila Correspondent at the Daily Ittefaq. He was the son of late Asmot Alim, a resident of Bitekamari Village in Roumari Upazila.
Kurigram Press Club has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of journalist Amir Hossain. The organisation prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.


