With an initiative of Rangamati Hill Tracts South Forest Department, a total of 1,25,000 saplings of distinct local varieties of trees were planted in Kaptai range and 25,000 ones in Karnaphuli range recently under the SID-CHT Project. The photo shows Rangamati Forest Conservator Md Mizanur Rahman and DFO Saleh Md Shoyaib Khan visiting the site in Kaptai range on Sunday. photo: observer