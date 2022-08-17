20,000 marooned, Aman seedbeds submerged at Monpura



The photo shows a submerged area in Monpura Upazila. photo: observer

On Sunday the river flowed above 92cm after being swelled by five-six feet, and on Monday, the water was flowing 40cm above the danger mark.

In the last few days, the tidal surge, triggered by depression and gusty wind, has been continuing in the upazila, and more than 20,000 people in ten villages have been marooned while five hectares of Aman seedbeds were submerged. More than two kilometres of the embankment have been affected.

Besides, Seatrokghat area was inundated in the Upazila Sadar.

Cooking has been suspended. People are passing days in starvation or half-starvation.

Local public representatives and administrative officials are not taking any care in this regard, it was learnt. Anger is being created among victim people across the coastal zone.

The submergence of Aman seedbeds was confirmed by Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain. He said, the damage cost is likely to go up if the tidal surge lasts for some more days.

Bursting the flood control embankment at the last end of Charfaizuddin Village at Hazirhat Union in the upazila, the Meghna's water entered localities on Saturday at 4pm.

According to Water Development Board (WDB) Division-2, at 4pm on Wednesday, the Megha water was flowing above 69 centimetre of the danger level. WDB's Sub-Assistant Engineer Abdur Rahman said, the Meghna flow has been pushed up by the impact of the gusty wind. He added, the tide is appearing twice in 24 hours.

Detached Char Nizam, Dhalchar, Char Shamsuddin, and Badnar Char became inundated on Sunday.

Some locals said, they have been water-confined. for the last four days. Ovens are inundated halting cooking. Family members are starving. But they see no public representative or man of the administration.

Jahanara, Rahim, and Kulsum said, "We are living on puffed rice. We have sent our family members to relatives' houses in the Sadar Upazila."

They expressed their anger over the silent role of local public representatives and the administrative inaction.

During a visit, it was learnt, the tidal surge starting from Wednesday inundated ten villages under 3-4 feet water.

The inundated villages included Purba Andirpara, Pachwim Andirpara, Kawartek, Ishwarganj, and Kuulgazi Taluk Village under No.1 Monpura Union, and Hazirhat Union's Daserhat, Sonarchar, Charjatin, and Chargayne Village, and Uttar Sakucia Union's Alamnagar, and Master Haat.

There are over 20,000 dwellers of these areas in and around the embankment.

Low-lying areas in these localities have flooded, said Abdur Rahman. He could not estimate the damage stretch of the dam.

Hazirhat Union Chairman Nizam Uddin Haldar and Chairman of No.1 Monpura Union Amanat Ullah Alamgir demanded relief allocation from the government. Relief goods were not provided among the flood-affected families as government relief assistance was not allocated. If there is allocation, relief will be given, he added.

Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi (UNO) and In-Charge of Monpura Upazila Al-Noman said, upazila project implementation officer has been instructed for making a list of victims.

