Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

20 dead, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan's Punjab

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 16:  At least 20 people were burnt to death and six others injured after a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker near the Jalalpur Pirwala district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local media reported.
According to the reports, the accident took place at the motorway in the wee hours of Tuesday when both vehicles caught fire following a collision, resulting in the killing of 18 passengers on the spot.
Afterward, motorway police and rescue teams reached the site and started the rescue operation, local media said. During the operation, eight people who had been rescued in injured condition were shifted to a hospital where two succumbed to their wounds during treatment, local media said, adding that 18 dead bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of the bus.
Rescue workers told media that 26 people, including a driver and a conductor, were traveling on the bus while it was going from Punjab's capital city Lahore to the country's southern port city of Karachi.    -XINHUA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 dead, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan's Punjab
German fighter jets to make debut in Indo-Pacific
A foreign military expert poses in front of a Russian Sukhoi Su-57
Chinese ship docks in Sri Lanka despite India, US concerns
Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years
Japanese ministers anger China, S Korea with war shrine visit
Ukraine nuclear plant risks increasing ‘every day’
Members of various protest groups, including those of pro-US


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft