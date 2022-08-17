Video
Emmanuel Benjamin to lead Indian team at first ever Over 60's World Cup in Australia

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Bipin Dani

India-born former first class cricketer Emmanuel Benjamin will lead the Indian team during the first ever Over 60's Cricket World Cup to be played in Australia next month.
The 67-year-old Benjamin, who was born in Jullundur (now Jalandhar), Punjab is settled in Australia has played 22 First Class matches for Punjab and Tasmania (in Australia) teams.
He will also be the coach of the 20-member squad comprising largely the unfamiliar names, barring Amarjit Kaypee, who played 117 FC matches.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, he said,
Every member of the Indian team travelling to Australia,has to spend 4 & half lakh rupees from his own pocket as expenses to represent our Nation's Team. BCCI, or any other organisation is not contributing a single penny to sponsor the players expenses".
"Due to this reason, no ex Ranji or ex Test players will put their hands up to represent India. On the other hand, Pakistan is represented by few Test and First Class ex cricketers".
Benjamin has also brought this to the notice of sports minister Anurag Thakur, who was also the BCCI president.
Sadly,the World's richest cricket body, for whatever reason, has not come forward to this great Inaugural Event", Benjamin added.
The 12 teams participating in this tournament (September 2-15) are : Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India, Pakistan, Sri-Lanka, Wales, Rest of the World, Canada, USA and West Indies. England has dropped out as it would clash with the finals of the English County competition.    -AFP


