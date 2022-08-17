Video
FIFA\'s ban on India

SAFF meeting today to discuss possibilities, alternatives

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Sports Reporter

FIFA's ban on IndiaA meeting of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) is scheduled for today (Wednesday) when one of its vital members, India is facing a suspension by FIFA for undue influence from third parties.
The Supreme Court of India disbanded the All India Football Federation AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern its activities. Such action by the authority is certainly not enjoyed by FIFA. The governing body of earth's football is very strict about such interference and hence the ban.
As a result, the Under-17 women's World Cup scheduled to take place in India from 11 to 30 October is unlikely to be held there.
Due to the suspension, India will not be able to play any international match, arranged by FIFA, AFC and even SAFF, until the world football's parent body lifts the suspension.
For the same reason, India will not have the chance to play in the two SAFF Championships to be held next month. The Women's SAFF Championship is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 6 to 19 September and the SAFF U-17 Championship is to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 5 to 14 September.
As India was in both tournaments, the grouping and fixtures were already been fixed with them.
Now, with FIFA banning the country on Monday changed the calculation.
So, to discuss all the possibilities and alternatives, the representatives of SAFF will seat today.
SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque Helal said, "The calculation is clear here. If India can't come out of the ban, they won't be able to play. Pakistan did not play for the same reason before. If FIFA bans you, you cannot play international tournament."
But the fans will have to wait till the meeting today for details.







