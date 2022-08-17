

It's high time to bring success in T20 cricket: Ebadot

Ebadot, a Test regular who got a maiden call up in T20 format, thinks Bangladesh are not as bad side in this format while people tend to think and it is high time to prove that fact.

"There's no point of saying that we'll try to do well. It's high time to bring up the success," Ebadot said on Tuesday. "We haven't been doing well in T20 format, but that doesn't mean that we are a bad side. We'll show that we've the capability to be a good side in this format."

And Ebadot and his team will get the chance to prove their mettle in the Asia Cup, starting on August 27. Bangladesh got Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in their group but it is believed that it will be tougher for them to move to the Super Four stage.

To move to the next round, Bangladesh need to beat at least one team, however, their recent result against those two teams were not good enough. Moreover, they won just two matches in the last 10 encounters in this format.

To make the matter worse, the scorching heat of Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is believed to give Bangladesh a torrid time since Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are well familiar to this sort of condition.

Ebdot believes heat should not be excuse as Bangladesh's weather is also hot and humid.

"Heat cannot be an excuse. It is very hot and humid in our country. The heat doesn't seem like much to me. The wicket will be good there, you have to bowl wisely," he remarked.

After delivering Bangladesh's best ever Test victory by beating New Zealand at their own backyard early in the year, Ebadot has been going through a good time in his career. He also showcased his talent in white ball cricket when he made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe this month. His intelligent bowling on debut helped Bangladesh avoid the clean sweep against the African opponents.

Ebadot vowed to continue this good form in the T20 cricket also if he gets a place in the final XI.

"The thing to adapt here is to bowl intelligently, as the wicket will be good in white ball cricket and the batters will be aggressive. I think planning is key," Ebadot said.

"I had done well in Test and got an opportunity in ODI and did fairly well there also. Now if I get the opportunity in the T20 cricket, I will try to continue my good form. There is no end to do well. You have to stick to your process."

He also stressed upon the requirements of bowling well to give batters some respite.

"If we bowlers can restrict the opponent to less runs, then the job becomes easier for our batsmen. Everyone will have additional responsibility, be it a batsman or a bowler. We will all try together." -BSS













