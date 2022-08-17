Ruman-Diya's dream shattered

It was disappointing day as archers Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique lost their respective men's and women's recurve individual round of the ongoing 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey on Tuesday.

Ruman lost his Uzbekistan rival Ungalov Ozodbek by straight 0-6 set points in the quarterfinal in the recurve men's individual round.

While Diya lost to her Turkey's rival Anagoz Yasemin Ecem by 3-7 sets points in the quarterfinal of the recurve women's individual round.

Bangladesh's another two archers -- Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Mohammad Sagor Islam -- also eliminated from the quarterfinal stage in the men's individual round after losing their respective rivals.

Meanwhile, Nasrin Akter eliminated from pre

quarterfinal stage while Beauty Roy eliminated from the round of sixteen in recurve women's individual round. -BSS











