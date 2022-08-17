Tigresses to play 50 matches in maiden ICC FTP Cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the first ever Future Tour Programme (FTP) for women's cricket and Bangladesh will play 24 ODIs and 26 T20i matches in home and abroad between 2022 and 2025.

Tigresses will host Australia, India, Pakistan and Ireland while they will visit to New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka. All the eight series comprise of three ODIs and as many T20i matches except home series against Ireland in 2024, when they will engage with Celtic women in five T20i matches alongside three One-dayers.

Bangladesh Women's tour of New Zealand in December this year will be the maiden FTP series for Tigress. Followed by Sri Lanka tour in January next year. India will arrive in Bangladesh by the end of May in 2023 and Pakistan will come in October in the same year. Couple of months later, the girls in red and green will travel to South Africa as the last FTP series of the year.

Home series against Australia in April will be first FTP series for the Tigresses in 2024 and the home series against Ireland is slated for December that year after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. The last series of the cycle for Bangladesh is West Indies tour in January 2025.

These matches are not parts of the ICC events. Tigresses therefore, will take part in the ACC Asia Cup this year, ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2024 respectively beside the FTP scheduled matches.

Earlier, the ICC announced the Women's ODI Championship couple of months back where the apex body of global cricket confirmed that each team will play eight three-match series, four in home and four away, over the next three years. At the end of the cycle, the top five teams and the hosts will book a berth for the World Cup in 2025, while the rest of the teams will have to go through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The newly published FPT contains all the Women's ODI Championship fixtures and the T20i matches are the new inclusion here.













