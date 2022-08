BANKING EVENTS

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director, of Southeast Bank along with Deputy Managing Directors, Executives, Manager Operations and other officers of the Bank placed floral wreath at the memorial of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 on 15th August. Prayers were offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, innocent child Sheikh Russel and all martyred family members. photo: Bank