

Padma Bank holds virtual meeting on National Mourning Day

Discussion was focused on the life and work of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his contribution to the country's independence. Deep respect was paid to all martyrs of August 15, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

The meeting was presided over by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Tarek Reaz Khan.

Both deputy managing directors of the bank, Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP and CFO Badal Kumar Nath, SEVP and Head of Corporate Liability Sabbir Mohammad Sayem, EVP and Company Secretary Manzurul Ahsan and all branch managers and employees of Padma Bank participated in the dua-mahfil.



The Padma Bank commemorated the National Mourning Day and the martyrdom anniversary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with sincerity and through various programs. A virtual discussion was organized by Padma Bank Limited on Monday, 15th August.Discussion was focused on the life and work of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his contribution to the country's independence. Deep respect was paid to all martyrs of August 15, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.The meeting was presided over by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Tarek Reaz Khan.Both deputy managing directors of the bank, Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP and CFO Badal Kumar Nath, SEVP and Head of Corporate Liability Sabbir Mohammad Sayem, EVP and Company Secretary Manzurul Ahsan and all branch managers and employees of Padma Bank participated in the dua-mahfil.