latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Community Bank observes National Mourning Day

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

On the occasion of the 47th martyrdom of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day, Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has organized various programmes, says a press release.
On 15th August, the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and the Deputy Managing Director and CBO S. M. Mainul Kabir along with senior officials of the bank paid homage to the Father of the Nation. The management of the Bank planted a tree at the bank's head office on this occasion.
As part of observing the Mourning Day, holding black badges, keeping the national flag at half-mast in all branches, organizing a virtual discussion on 'Bangabandhu's Bangladesh', arranged a doa mahfil and distributed food among the orphans.


