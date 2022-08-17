

Community Bank observes National Mourning Day

On 15th August, the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and the Deputy Managing Director and CBO S. M. Mainul Kabir along with senior officials of the bank paid homage to the Father of the Nation. The management of the Bank planted a tree at the bank's head office on this occasion.

As part of observing the Mourning Day, holding black badges, keeping the national flag at half-mast in all branches, organizing a virtual discussion on 'Bangabandhu's Bangladesh', arranged a doa mahfil and distributed food among the orphans.

