Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:31 AM
BIDA, ILO to streamline one-stop service for investors

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

International Labour Organization (ILO) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have signed an agreement to promote, simplify and harmonize the one-stop service (OSS) of BIDA.
Under the agreement signed on Tuesday, ILO will support the integration of safety licenses of four national regulators to BIDA-OSS.
Over the course of a year, ILO will provide necessary support to Bangladesh      Fire Service and Civil Defence Department (BFSCD), Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) to integrate and operate their licensing systems to BIDA OSS.
Additionally, ILO will facilitate the simplification of application and payment process of BIDA-OSS, and support an awareness campaign to promote the system among investors.
These activities will be conducted under the remit of ILO's RMG programme funded by Canada and Netherlands.
The programme would also provide essential technical and financial support to BFSCD, CDA, DIFE and RAJUK to interconnect their safety licencing systems to BIDA-OSS.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Country Director of ILO Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen said investment in workplace safety protects businesses from occupational hazards and improves the brand image of Bangladesh.
"We hope integrating relevant safety licencing systems in the BIDA-OSS and simplification of the OSS process is a necessary step to attract more local and foreign investors to apply for safety permits," Poutiainen said.
Executive Chairman of BIDA Md Sirazul Islam said BIDA is pleased to collaborate with the ILO to streamline one-stop service system.
"We believe the harmonization and simplification of BIDA-OSS cooperation will help investors save time and cost for setting up their businesses," he said.    -UNB


