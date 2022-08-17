Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bidi workers observe National Mourning Day

Published : Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business correspondent

Bidi workers, across the country, organised separate discussion meeting and special prayer marking the National Mourning Day and demanded repatriation of convicted fugitives from foreign countries for execution.
Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation organized a discussion meeting and special prayers marking the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on Monday.
Bidi owners and workers participated in the discussion meetings and prayers at various places of the country including National Press Club, Rangpur, Kushtia, Pabna, Netrokona, Bogura, Potuakhali and Barisal. At the meeting, the workers' leaders reminisced their works with Bangabandhu for claiming the rights of the bidi workers.
MK Bangali, President of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, said, "We saw Bangabandhu very closely. We have numerous memories with him. We strongly demand the capture and execution of the fugitives involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu."
Abdur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, said: "Bangabandhu was very loud in demanding the rights of the workers. We visited him many times. He would call the workers and listen to their demands. But the assassins brutally killed Bangabandhu with his family. This grief will never be forgotten.
After the discussion, special prayers were held for the forgiveness of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of his family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Padma Bank holds virtual meeting on National Mourning Day
Community Bank observes National Mourning Day
Alibaba, ByteDance share algorithm details with Chinese regulator
China factories ration power as heatwave rises demand
BIDA, ILO to streamline one-stop service for investors
Bidi workers observe National Mourning Day
Lull prevails in ship-recycling sector due to austerity


Latest News
US carries out intercontinental missile test
It seems Bangladesh is paradise of mismanagement: GM Quader
Chawkbazar fire victim families will get Tk 2 lakh each
Youth electrocuted in Chattogram
Awami League leader stabbed dead in Dhaka
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Incident of baton charge in Barguna couldn’t happen like this: Home Minister
Road accident kills soldier, injuries three others in Bandarban
Tipu-Preety murder: Five more arrested, pistol, motorbike seized
Child drowns in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Semiconductor industry: A way ahead for Bangladesh
‘Bangabandhu took many plans for SMEs development’
Explosive item kills 3 swimmers in Ukrainian
20 killed, 6 injured in bus-oil tanker collision in Pakistan
“Blue Economy” as a climate change solution
Environmental crisis: The worst is approaching fast
National Mourning Day in Pictures
FIFA suspends India's football body
Tenth NPT Review Conference
2 children drown in Ctg pond
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft