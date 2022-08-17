Buisness Events

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar along with the senior management poses for photograph after paying tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by hoisting the national flag half mast at the bank's corporate head office in the city, in observance of the National Mourning Day on Monday, August 15, 2022.Jiban Bima Corporation (JBC) Managing Director and Government's Additional Secretary Md Saiful Islam along with his senior colleagues placing a floral wreath on behalf of the JBC, at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the 47th anniversary of his martyrdom and the National Mourning Day in the capital`s Dhanmondi-32 on August 15, Monday.International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd Managing Director (CC) Md Mashiur Rahman, is placing a floral wreath at the mural of Father of Nation Bnagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on behalf of the Company Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Khan to observe his 47th martyrdom anniversary at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Monday (August 15). Other high officials of the company also attended the event.