

Logitech International opens store in Dhaka

Celebrated social media personalities including Don Sumdany, Shohag360, PC Builders, and ATC graced the occasion, along with entire Logitech Bangladesh team including Logitech South Asia frontier Markets Head Partha Ghosh, and Marketing Manager Priyank Mandiratta.

Logitech International S.A., a Swiss-American multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California. The company has offices throughout Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of input and interface devices for personal computers (PCs) and other digital products. It is a component of the flagship Swiss Market Index.

In 1981, Logitech was founded in the village of Apples, Switzerland by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta and Giacomo Marini. It was named as such because of the software background of the three founders - a mix of logi (short for the French "logiciel") and tech ("technologie").

The startup was based in a farm building - the Swiss equivalent of a Silicon Valley garage. Shortly after, another office was opened in the U.S. at the now-famous 165 University Avenue, Palo Alto, an address that has developed a reputation for being good luck after housing start-ups like Logitech, PayPal and Google. Today, shares of Logitech International S.A. are listed on both the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).





