Rice-importing countries oppose price hike by India

Aug 16: Despite concerns about the impact of weather-related problems on paddy cultivation in Asia this year, rice-importing countries are staunchly opposing any price increases.

According to exporters in India, while domestic rice prices have risen, the global market is declining. "International buyers are looking for lower-cost rice." Rates have been reduced by 5-10%. This is primarily due to a decrease in freight charges, which have softened. "Prices are high in the domestic market," said VR Vidya Sagar, Director of Bulk Logix.

"A few days ago, our 5% parboiled rice prices increased to $385 per tonne, resulting in no buyer showing up. Prices have dropped to $365 now," said BV Krishna Rao, President of The Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

"Rice purchases have slowed. We are receiving high-quality inquiries, but they are not being converted into business. There is some skepticism about higher prices," said M Madhan Prakash, President of the Agri Commodities Exporters Association (ACEA).

According to the Thailand Exporters Association, Indian 5% parboiled rice is currently quoted at $358-362 f.o.b., while Pakistani rice is quoted at $408-412. Thailand is selling 100% sortexed parboiled rice for $445 per tonne FOB. Even in white rice, India offers the grain at a competitive $343-347 per tonne f.o.b. for 5% broken, while Pakistan quotes $358-362. Vietnam is offering $393-397 and Thailand is offering $439.

Sona Masuri white rice harvested in December 2021 in South India is quoted at Rs 4,000-100 per quintal, according to trade sources. Old stocks of rice are priced at Rs 4,450-500, while RNR white rice harvested in December of last year is priced at Rs 4,000-150 and older stock is priced at Rs 4,800-900. JSR white rice costs Rs 5,800-6,000 in Telangana, while HMT costs Rs 5,300-400.

The national weighted average modal price (the rate at which most trades take place) of rice is currently Rs 3,103 per quintal, up from Rs 2,983 on July 1. One of the reasons for the price increase is that paddy sowing is down 13% from last year during the current Kharif season. As a result, India risks losing at least 10 million tonnes (mt) of rice production as a result of this.

The country produced a record 129.66 million tonnes (mt) of rice during the previous crop year (July 2021-June 2022), with 111.04 coming from Kharif production. The Kharif season accounts for roughly 80% of total rice output. According to the US Department of Agriculture, India will likely produce 128.5 million tonnes of rice this crop year, with exports, including Basmati rice, estimated at 21.75 million tonnes, up from 21.38 million tonnes the previous crop year.

"Bangladesh is buying more right now," said Sagar of Bulk Logix. To encourage more rice imports, the Sheikh Hasina Wazed government has reduced import duties to 25% and is allowing private firms to ship the grain freely. Bangladesh's rice imports are the primary cause of the country's rising foodgrain prices. According to trade sources, the neighbouring country obtains premium rice from states as far away as Karnataka.

-Krishi Jagran (India)








